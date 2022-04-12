Las Vegas Charter School 101: What you need to know

NEVADA — A new charter school is hitting Las Vegas this coming August in the form of Battle Born Academy. Which begs the question: what is a charter school?

Nevada defines charter schools as “public schools funded by the state, but set up by a committee with the desire to provide an educational situation that better meets the needs of some students.”

Charter schools are public schools and receive state funds. Like other public schools, charter schools are open to all students.

Currently, the Clark County School District (CCSD) sponsors six charter schools, with Nevada State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) sponsoring 48. As of Tuesday, SPCSA is the only sponsor accepting applications for new charter schools according to the State of Nevada.

Bronson Christian, ABC 13

Bronson Christian, ABC 13

All information in the graphic above was provided by charter.ccsd.net.

Charter schools are required to provide distance education and comply with the contract or charter established by the SPCSA Governing Board (BG).

Those interested can read the Charter School Application manual at charterschools.nv.gov.

More information on laws regarding charter schools can be found on

leg.state.nv.us.

