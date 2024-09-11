DA escalates case against CCSD Trustee Katie Williams, asks court to declare her seat vacant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is asking for a court order that would force a member of the school district's Board of Trustees to vacate her seat.

The District Attorney's office had been investigating allegations that Katie Williams, who represents District B, no longer lives in the district she represents on the school board.

On Wednesday morning, the DA's office announced its investigation had produced enough evidence to seek a court order declaring that Williams no longer lives in her district.

"After a thorough and exhaustive investigation be the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson concluded that Trustee Williams is no longer a resident of District B and therefore seeks a court order declaring that Trustee Williams is no longer a resident," the office stated in a prepared release.

The petition filed Wednesday outlines allegations against Williams:

Petition to Declare Vacant the Office of District B Trustee of the Clark County Board of School Trustees (2... by aroberts.news on Scribd

District B encompasses areas of North Las Vegas, northwestern Las Vegas, Mt. Charleston and Indian Springs. Williams was elected in 2020 to represent the district on the Board of School Trustees.

Channel 13 previously obtained a letter Wolfson sent to Williams in which he informed her of the investigation and asked her to relinquish her office no later than Sept. 9, 2024.

In the letter, Wolfson alleged that not only does Williams no longer live in her district; she no longer lives in the State of Nevada.

We got more details in the petition Wolfson filed Wednesday, in which he states Williams is now a resident of Nebraska.

Wolfson was asked to investigation Williams' residency status when five voting and non-voting members of the Board of Trustees asked him to step in and investigate.

Williams' term in office expires at the end of this year but, if removed from the board, the remaining board members would have to choose someone to complete her term.

