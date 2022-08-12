Clark County School District trustees approve $5 million for panic button rollout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District approved over $5 million for panic buttons to be distributed throughout the district.

The CCSD board of trustees looked at spending millions for panic buttons and high school security upgrades across the district during a meeting on Thursday.

District officials rushed to identify and test a panic button system following an attack on a teacher at Eldorado High where a student was charged with sexual assault and attempted murder.

Parents in the area welcome any security upgrades to protect both staff and their kids.

"I think extra security is not a bad idea," said Angela Hunt, a CCSD parent. "I don't know. It's definitely a different world than when I grew up. I think kids safety is a priority no matter what."

The board is also looking at the approval of millions in security spending at 11 high schools around the valley including Rancho, Sierra Vista, Desert Pines and Oasis.

Dr. Jara says the panic buttons could roll out to a new school roughly every two days.