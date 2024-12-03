CCSD Trustee Lola Brooks becomes second school board member to resign since September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The resignation of another board member means more change for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees.

Trustee Lola Brooks resigned from the board on Thursday, Nov. 28, school district officials announced on Tuesday.

Brooks provided the following statement to Channel 13:

"I’ve been experiencing some personal challenges and decided to move out of state.





"It’s been an honor to serve the public and I feel my service really helped the board focus on student outcomes. I hope the new version of the board is able to continue this trend. I also hope the current board recognizes they shouldn’t be making significant decisions this close to the end of a majority of the board’s terms."





Brooks represented District E, which includes Summerlin and parts of the central and southwest valley. She was up for re-election in November but did not run to retain her seat.

Outgoing board president Evelyn Garcia Morales issued this statement on Brooks' resignation:

“We are grateful for the many years of service Trustee Brooks has dedicated to our children and school district and her unwavering commitment to bettering our community. Over her eight-year tenure as member, clerk, vice president, and president, she led the district through a pandemic and difficult times, ultimately leaving us in a better place. We wish her all the best in her next adventure."

Garcia Morales adds that the board "as a body, will decide its next steps in line with its policies."

This is the second resignation from the board governing the nation's fifth-largest school district within a few months. You may remember, Katie Williams resigned from the board in September after an investigation found she had moved to Nebraska.

CCSD Trustee Katie Williams resigns amid allegations she actually lives in Nebraska

Garcia Morales, who lost her re-election bid in November, is also among several members of the board who will soon be replaced as a result of the election outcome.