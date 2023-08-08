CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara named Nevada Superintendent of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Association of School Superintendents selected Dr. Jesus Jara with the Clark County School District for the 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

Jara was presented the award in June by the previous honoree, Churchill County School District Superintendent Dr. Summer Stephens.

“As the Nevada Association of School Superintendents' president and leader of one of the largest school systems in the country, Dr. Jara maintains a focus on ensuring that children are at the center of every decision. He has worked to ensure that the vision and mission of schools is at the forefront of decisions made by our state leadership," officials with NASS said. "We are excited that Dr. Jara will be representing our state among other outstanding leaders across the country. We are grateful for work for kids and staff across Nevada.”

NASS said the award is presented to the superintendent who showed dedication and effort to children and the community as a whole.

"Each year, the Superintendent of the Year is recognized for their strong leadership, creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students, communication skills, professionalism, community involvement and the success of students that has taken place during their tenure," officials said.

Dr. Jara was hired as CCSD’s superintendent in 2018. He also led NASS as the president during the 2022-2023 school year.