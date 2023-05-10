CCSD superintendent considered for position in Florida, says he will stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara is being considered for a position in Broward County, Florida.

Jara said he was "urged to apply."

"I am honored to be considered for the superintendent position in Broward County, Florida," said Dr. Jara in a statement.

However, Jara says he will remains as the Clark County School District's superintendent as he told the Board of Trustees.

"I will remain as superintendent to continue the work I started five years ago," he said.

Jara says the district is designing systems that previously did not exist and have assembled the team with the skills and talents to serve the valley's kids and raise their academic performance.