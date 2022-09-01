CCSD employees to receive first installment of $5K retention bonus in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District employees are set to receive their first installment of retention bonuses beginning Sept. 21.

According to a release, the bonuses are will be distributed on Sept. 21, Sept. 23, June 9, and June 14.

All bonuses come in the amount of $2,250 and will be distributed to the Education Support Employees Association, Police Officers Association, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees, Clark County Education Association, and the Police Administrators Association.

Additionally, licensed employees who received salary modifications as a result of the increase to the starting salary will receive a prorated retention bonus reflecting the difference between the salary increase and the bonus of $5,000, according to a press release.

In May. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced an approximately $7,000 increase in starting teacher pay district-wide, plus $5,000 retention bonuses.

The $165 million needed to cover the raises and bonuses was authorized by the Board of Trustees after negotiations with stakeholders, CCSD said at the time.

Teachers and staff previously received $2,000 bonuses intended to help retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.