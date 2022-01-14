Clark County School District makes $2K COVID retention bonuses official

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a unanimous vote, the Clark County School District's board of trustees approved bonuses intended to help retain teachers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district previously announced it had reached an agreement to issue the bonuses, pending approval from the board.

As outlined by CCSD, all full-time employees who have worked for the district since Jan. 1 are eligible to get a bonus.

The $2,000 will be distributed in separate payments, the district said. An initial $1,000 is expected to be issued in January, with an additional $1,000 given to those who remain employed with the district full time on May 25.

The cost of the bonuses would be covered by $66 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, the district stated.