Watch
Local News

Actions

Clark County School District makes $2K COVID retention bonuses official

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is one of the largest in the United States with more than 320,000 students.
These are photos of the Clark County School Board District headquarters located at Decatur and Jones as seen July 21, 2020
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 22:32:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a unanimous vote, the Clark County School District's board of trustees approved bonuses intended to help retain teachers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district previously announced it had reached an agreement to issue the bonuses, pending approval from the board.

PREVIOUS: $2,000 bonuses on the table for full-time employees in the Clark County School District

As outlined by CCSD, all full-time employees who have worked for the district since Jan. 1 are eligible to get a bonus.

The $2,000 will be distributed in separate payments, the district said. An initial $1,000 is expected to be issued in January, with an additional $1,000 given to those who remain employed with the district full time on May 25.

The cost of the bonuses would be covered by $66 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, the district stated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH