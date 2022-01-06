Watch
$2,000 bonuses on the table for full-time employees in the Clark County School District

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced it intends to issue bonuses to help retain teachers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time employees would be eligible for up to $2,000 in bonuses, the district announced in a press release on Thursday. An initial bonus of $1,000 would be paid to full-time employees who've worked for the district since Jan. 1. An additional $1,000 would be paid to those who are still employed with the district full time on May 25.

For now, the district described the agreement to hand out the bonuses as "tentative." Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was expected to present it at the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 13 for discussion, officials said.

"The pandemic has stressed out everyone in our community and across the country," Jara stated in the prepared release. "We recognize the hardships borne by so many of our employees throughout this pandemic and are committed to providing the resources available to support educators' needs."

The cost of the bonuses would be covered by approximately $80 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, the district stated.

