Clark County School District announces $7K raise in starting teacher pay, bonuses for support staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 2015, the Clark County School District is raising the annual salary it pays starting teachers.

Starting pay will increase from $43,000 annually to $50,115, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced on Tuesday.

It's part of a larger compensation agreement negotiated by the district and union leaders. Jara said that agreement would include retention bonuses and a health care deal for support staff.

For support staff, bonuses of $4,500 will be issued in addition to the health care deal, which the president of the Education Support Employees Association said would enable employees to not pay out of pocket for their health insurance renewal in September.

The district will also pay out $5,000 bonuses for all teachers not impacted by the pay increase, as well as administration and school police officers, Jara said.

The raises and bonuses amount to a $165 million investment authorized by the district's Board of Trustees for negotiations with the various unions representing district employees.

The district employs 42,000 people but "has not been fully staffed since 1994," Jara said.

"We needed to do something to raise our teacher salaries to be competitive," Jara said. The raise of approximately $7,000 "puts us above a lot of the districts in the west coast," he said. It will raise the salaries of 4,166 teachers already working in the district, the Clark County Education Association's president clarified.

Jara also mentioned that the district had recently raised pay for bus drivers and principals in its efforts to "look at what we need to do as a district to make sure that our workforce has been competitive."

"Every child in this school district deserves a highly compensated and quality teacher," Jara said. "We had to take a huge step forward in working together. This is, I would say, in the middle of our work in compensating our employees."

There could be more raises in the future, Jara hinted. He said this is an immediate step to attempt to fill vacancies, and negotiators expect to go back to the table and "look at all salary schedules" in the future.