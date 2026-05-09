Education advocate and former State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse passed away, Channel 13 learned Saturday.

Woodhouse represented District 5 within Clark County from 2013 to 2020. During her career, she also worked as a teacher, elementary school principal, and legislative lobbyist for the Nevada State Education Association.

Condolences poured in Saturday morning in remembrance of the work she did for Nevada students and the legacy she leaves behind.

My statement on the passing of Joyce Woodhouse: pic.twitter.com/njjiD17B2Q — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) May 9, 2026

I’m extremely saddened to hear the news of State Senator Joyce Woodhouse’s passing. Joyce brought her years of experience as an elementary school teacher to the Nevada Senate and was a leading advocate for our students and public schools. Our entire state is better off thanks to… — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) May 9, 2026

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Joyce Woodhouse, who I served with in the Nevada State Legislature. She was a fierce champion for our students and teachers and just a lovely person. We need more like her in politics. pic.twitter.com/JQGj9N3nOX — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) May 9, 2026

Senator Joyce Woodhouse was a champion of education in our community and she will be greatly missed. I feel fortunate to have called this wonderful woman a friend, and our children are all better off for her hard work on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/xaTLjusXdv — Shelley Berkley (@mayoroflasvegas) May 9, 2026