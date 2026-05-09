Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Education advocate and former State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse dies

Former Nevada State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse
Nevada Legislature
Former Nevada State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse passed away, Channel 13 learned Saturday.

Woodhouse represented District 5 within Clark County from 2013 to 2020. During her career, she also worked as a teacher, elementary school principal, and legislative lobbyist for the Nevada State Education Association.

Condolences poured in Saturday morning in remembrance of the work she did for Nevada students and the legacy she leaves behind.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team