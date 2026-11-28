HENDERSON (KTNV) — Weeks after Echo & Rig chef and partner Sam Marvin promised in an exclusive interview that more than a dozen employees still owed money across his three restaurants would be paid in full, two of those restaurants have closed — and some workers say the payments are arriving only a little at a time as they face eviction.

I checked back with workers who told me they are being paid back in small amounts. Some say they are still owed more than $1,500 and are on the verge of losing their homes to eviction.

I also heard from a former vendor who says Echo & Rig still owes them more than $8,000. They told me they don't expect to ever see that money.

WATCH | Echo & Rig workers say back pay is slow as two locations close

Echo & Rig workers say back pay is slow as two locations close

The restaurant at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson is now closed. I was there as Joseph Diorio was walking past the Echo & Rig restaurant in Henderson when he noticed it was closed. He stopped to read the two notices on the front door.

When I asked if he was surprised to see the notices and that the location was temporarily closed, Diorio didn't expect it to reopen.

"Honestly, when I say temporary, it means permanent for me at least," Diorio said.

Diorio says he had been to the restaurant several times and told me a friend who worked there said he couldn't count on his check arriving on time.

"Sometimes he wouldn't get paid, his checks would not come in on time," Diorio said.

The notices on the door tell part of the story.

On Nov. 5, the city of Henderson ordered Echo & Rig to stop doing business at the location over a licensing violation. The very next day, the landlord issued a letter stating the tenant was locked out for falling behind on rent.

Just two weeks before the city order, I sat down with Marvin. He told me losses in Henderson had drained money from his other restaurants. By his estimate, about 20 employees were still owed money.

I asked where the money that was supposed to go to employees went and whether it had been expensed elsewhere.

"It all went to the employees, 95% we did do other things with the money like pay our rent," Marvin said.

Marvin put the total owed at under $50,000 across all three restaurants.

"No matter what, on record, every employee we have will get their entire pay," Marvin said.

ABC10 in Sacramento reports Echo & Rig is closing there. A former server sued, saying bounced paychecks left workers with overdraft fees.

Back in Henderson, Diorio remembers Saturday nights on the patio. Now he wonders what's next for the people who worked those shifts.

"These are people that have livelihoods, and it sucks because these people now don't have a job, and it's not easy to find a job now. Not easy," Diorio said.

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