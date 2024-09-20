East Las Vegas nursing home reopens after air conditioning crisis

An east Las Vegas nursing home is back open after dealing with an air conditioning crisis.

Last week, Channel 13 reported on this story as nearly a dozen residents were forced to live in sweltering temperatures for almost two weeks.

Video sent in to Channel 13 by relatives of some of the residents inside of the Varsobia Home Care facility showed the thermostat reading at 95 degrees.

The high temperatures raised serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the vulnerable residents, who are mostly in their 80’s and 90’s. Their relatives contacted Channel 13 hoping we could help.

Hours after our initial report aired, facility management acted quickly and relocated residents overnight to other nursing homes they owned.

On Sept. 24, an inspector from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services arrived at the facility to investigate the situation and make sure that all the people living there were receiving proper care in a safe environment.

This Thursday, Channel 13 stopped by to check on the conditions inside and found that the air conditioner had been fixed.

Staff members told us the residents had been moved back into the facility and that everything was repaired within a few days.

The state is currently in an ongoing investigation into the facility.

Channel 13 contacted the owners of the Varsobia Home Care facility once again to ask if they could explain why it took so long to make the necessary repairs. We will update this story with their response once we have one.