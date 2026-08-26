East Las Vegas house fire hospitalizes two individuals, kills four animals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

Channel 13 is learning more from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) about a fire in East Las Vegas this afternoon.

According to LVFR, a two-story residental structure was found on fire at 42 Sacramento Drive. After confirming that no one was inside the home, crews found that a vehicle had caught fire in the backyard, and that the blaze had spread to a neighboring house.

Following defensive and offensive strategies to contain the fire, LVFR said that crews eventually called for a knockdown at 3:24 p.m.

One individual was taken to UMC, LVFR said, and is in stable condition. A firefighter was also hospitalized out of an abundance of care.

LVFR said that five adults, four children, and five dogs were provided support by American Red Cross.

Three cats and one dog were killed in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that spread between two homes in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire was first reported at 3 p.m. at 42 Sacramento Drive, in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 11.

Traffic was stopped in the area while the firefight is ongoing.

WATCH | Video from a nearby traffic camera shows the emergency response:

East Las Vegas home catches fire, spreads to neighboring home

Fire officials say the first crew arrived on scene five minutes after they were assigned and found the fire had spread from one two-story home to a neighboring home.

As of 3:24 p.m., fire officials had declared a "knockdown," but the incident is still considered active and additional crews were called in to support.

In an initial statement shared with Channel 13, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue did not elaborate on what may have caused the fire or how many people had been displaced. There was also no word on any injuries.

