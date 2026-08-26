East Las Vegas home catches fire, spreads to neighboring home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that spread between two homes in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire was first reported at 3 p.m. at 42 Sacramento Drive, in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 11.
Traffic was stopped in the area while the firefight is ongoing.
WATCH | Video from a nearby traffic camera shows the emergency response:
Fire officials say the first crew arrived on scene five minutes after they were assigned and found the fire had spread from one two-story home to a neighboring home.
As of 3:24 p.m., fire officials had declared a "knockdown," but the incident is still considered active and additional crews were called in to support.
In an initial statement shared with Channel 13, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue did not elaborate on what may have caused the fire or how many people had been displaced. There was also no word on any injuries.