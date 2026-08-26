LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that spread between two homes in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire was first reported at 3 p.m. at 42 Sacramento Drive, in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 11.

Traffic was stopped in the area while the firefight is ongoing.

WATCH | Video from a nearby traffic camera shows the emergency response:

East Las Vegas home catches fire, spreads to neighboring home

Fire officials say the first crew arrived on scene five minutes after they were assigned and found the fire had spread from one two-story home to a neighboring home.

As of 3:24 p.m., fire officials had declared a "knockdown," but the incident is still considered active and additional crews were called in to support.

In an initial statement shared with Channel 13, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue did not elaborate on what may have caused the fire or how many people had been displaced. There was also no word on any injuries.

