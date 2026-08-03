East Las Vegas crash leaves e-bicyclist with fatal injuries, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Las Vegas Sunday night.

It happened around 11:16 p.m. in the area of Sahara and Burnham Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Honda CRV was heading north on Burnham approaching the intersection with Sahara at the same time a man riding his e-bicycle was heading east on Sahara, according to authorities.

Police said the e-bicyclist entered the intersection against a red traffic signal, leading to a crash with the Honda.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and took the e-bicyclist to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center.

The e-bicyclist was later pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

