More than 2,500 customers without power early Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are currently 2,564 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley, according to NV Energy.

Many of those outages were caused by the monsoon storm on Sunday night.

A new outage in the 89102 zip code was caused by a car crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 7:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

