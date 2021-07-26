Watch
More than 2,500 customers without power early Monday morning

KTNV
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 08:34:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are currently 2,564 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley, according to NV Energy.

Many of those outages were caused by the monsoon storm on Sunday night.

A new outage in the 89102 zip code was caused by a car crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 7:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

