Car crash causes downed power lines, power outage near Spring Mountain at Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Power crews are working to restore power to two strip malls following a car crash Sunday night near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.

We spoke with officials on scene who say the incident isn’t directly related to the weather, but that weather could have easily played a role.

Officials say during the storm, a car ran into one of the poles, knocking down another pole which took out power to two strip malls nearby.

Power crews tell us they have already been busy this monsoon season.

Just last week crews were repairing poles at Boulder Highway and Russell Road as a result of last week's storms.

Due to the damage done in the crash, NV Energy, COX, and construction crews say they plan on working into the evening hours repairing the downed poles and working to restore power to the businesses that were affected by Sunday night's storm.

Traffic has not been directly affected by the downed power lines, but officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area.