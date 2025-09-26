Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
E-scooter crash in downtown Las Vegas leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an e-scooter crash in downtown Las Vegas.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of North Casino Center Boulevard and East of Ogden Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the rider made a wide right turn from Ogden onto northbound Casino Center, but overcorrected to the right and then to the left to avoid the curb.

The rider hit a raised median and was thrown from the scooter onto the roadway, authorities said.

He was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation by the LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

