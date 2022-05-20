Dust alert issued Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust alert due to increased dust levels in Las Vegas from the Mojave Desert.

The dust alert is effective May 20.

Per a statement by Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability “Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases.”

The following tips are recommended for those aiming to limit exposure to dust by the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability:

· Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

· Keep windows and doors closed.

· Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

· Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

· To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

· Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

· Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

· Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.