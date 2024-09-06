Durango High School classes resume after 'rumored threat'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Classes are back in session at Durango High School after a "rumored threat" on Friday morning.
Clark County School District Police investigated the matter and did not find anything.
You can read the full letter sent to CCSD parents below.
"Dear Durango High School School Families:
This is Assistant Principal MJ Park. Our top priority is to ensure your child is safe and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.
This morning, you may have noticed a police presence at our school. CCSD Police investigated a rumored threat made against our school. Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who were on campus at the time were relocated to the football field while police investigated.
School is in session and classes will resume as normal today.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school.
Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school’s main office at 702-799-5850.
Thank you for your understanding."
Assistant Principal MJ Park