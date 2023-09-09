Durango Casino and Resort hiring ahead of grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The property in southwest Las Vegas opens in nearly two months. I spoke to workers and applicants about how hiring is going at a time when several other major venues are also opening.

Like many others, Liz Witrago, who has worked at the MGM Grand, Vdara, is one of several people who are interested in a career at the new Durango Resort and Casino.

Witrago says she wants to stay in the industry but is looking off the Strip now.

"I thought it would be a great place to start off with the company."

I also talked with Durango Vice President Christy Eigenrauch.

MOELLER: What happens here at this facility?

EIGENRAUCH: This is where all the hiring happens, all the magic happens.

Eigenrauch, also the assistant general manager at the property, says they have already hired in totality about 500 team members with about 1,200 more to go.

MOELLER: You still have a lot to go then and you have two months, you think you can do it?

EIGENRAUCH: We absolutely can, we have had 900 interview sessions either have happened or are on the calendar.

Durango is looking for all types of positions, including guest room attendants, table game dealers, slot attendance, food and beverage personnel, and busser chefs.

The casino and resort opens November 20, but it isn't the only major property opening this year.

There are a number of grand openings, and all those companies are hiring too, including the F1 Paddock Facility, the MSG Sphere, and the Fountainbleau Resort on the north end of the Strip.

While it is creating a competitive market, Eigenrauch says Stations is offering something different.

MOELLER: There are other things opening, is that what you are up against?

EIGENRAUCH: We sure are, but we are holding out own like I said there is a lot with station casinos that makes it appealing... free benefits for members and their families, medical clinics.

Eigenrauch tells me there has been a lot of interest from people living in the southwest area.

If you'd like to apply, we have a link to the positions here.