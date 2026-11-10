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Duane 'Keefe D' Davis appeals Tupac murder conviction to Nevada Supreme Court

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis
Ethan Miller/AP
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis appears for his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis, a former Southern California street gang leader, pleaded not guilty Thursday to orchestrating a drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Pool Photo via AP)
Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane Keith Davis, best known as Keffe D is appealing his recent conviction in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The Nevada Supreme Court has already docketed the case, ordering Davis' attorneys to file their opening brief within 120 days.

Davis, 63, was sentenced to 40-years behind bars after a jury deliberated for just three hours after a weeks-long trial in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors argued Davis acquired a gun and “went hunting” for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight after they beat up Davis’ nephew earlier that day on September 7, 1996.

Despite Davis' own repeated statements placing himself inside a white Cadillac from which the shots were fired, his attorney at the time, Michael Sanft, claimed a lack of evidence supported that theory.

Sanft, 55, has since died. On November 6, KTNV confirmed he was found dead at his home, with the cause yet to be determined.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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