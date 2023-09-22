DTLV businesses prepare to welcome thousands of Life Is Beautiful festival-goers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating 10 years of Life is Beautiful!

The three-day music festival will take over downtown Las Vegas this weekend once again.

As festival goers descend on the city, business owners, like Derek Stonebarger, are preparing to cash in.

“Life is Beautiful weekend is really the kickoff to our later business season in the bar business,” said Derek Stonebarger, owner of ReBar and Davy’s in the Arts District.

While the restaurant and the bar aren’t located directly next to festival grounds, Stonebarger says the event still brings in big business!

“For a lot of businesses, it may take most of our regulars away from us because they’ll be going to the concert and spending most of their time there but on the way there and on the way after, everybody ends up in the arts district or just downtown somewhere,” Stonebarger said.

Several blocks of downtown have been transformed for the three-day festival, which delivers music sets from chart-topping performers, eye-catching art installations, and more.

At a souvenir shop on Fremont Street, employees say they’ve already started to notice a rush of customers from locals to visitors from around the world.

“The store always gets full. It really is a good thing because it puts our store and products in high demand,” said Yadel Castro, a cashier at the shop.

Castro said Life is Beautiful weekend always draws in big crowds at the shop, which means fun Las Vegas themed trinkets like magnets, mugs, and shirts fly off the shelves!

Headliners for this year's festival include The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.