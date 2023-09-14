Drive in the downtown area frequently? Keep up to date with Life is Beautiful closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful is back this year in downtown Las Vegas!
The festival announced its traffic closures this year as workers have begun setting up for the annual event.
Organizers of the three-day festival said road closures started Monday and are said to reopen on Sept. 26. Officials said major closures between Las Vegas Boulevard and 11th Street can be expected.
Here's a full list of the closures as shown through a map:
Monday, Sept. 11
- Mesquite Avenue and N. 6th and 7th streets
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- 8th Street between Fremont Street and Carson Avenue
Friday, Sept. 15
- Both directions of N. 10th Street. Partial closure of E. Ogden Avenue between N. 9th and 10th streets and closures on N. 9th Street between E. Ogden Ave. and Fremont St.
Monday, Sept. 18
- Stewart Avenue between N. 6th and 7th streets
- 6th and 7th streets between Stewart Avenue and E. Ogden Avenue
- Other streets in the area shown in a given map
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Ogden Ave between 7th Street and 11 Street
- N. 8th Street in between Stewart Avenue and E. Ogden Avenue
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Fremont Street starting after N. 6th Street and before N. 11th Street
- N. 8th Street in between E. Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street
- 7th, 9th and 10th streets between Fremont Street and E. Carson Avenue
- E. Carson Avenue between 11th Street and 7th Street
Thursday, Sept. 21
- A portion of Fremont Street around N 11th Street
Friday, Sept. 22
- N. 6th Street between Fremont Street and Bridger Avenue
- Fremont Street between N. Las Vegas Boulevard and N. 6th Street
- Carson Avenue between N. 6th and 7th streets
- 7th Street between Bridger Avenue and E. Carson Avenue
- Small streets throughout the area are closed, shown in the provided map
Life is Beautiful is celebrating ten years with art, music and food. More information can be found at their website.