Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Drug overdose suspected in deaths of 3 people at downtown Las Vegas hotel

Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 10:30:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected narcotics overdose left three people dead in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a hotel room in the 200 block of Fremont Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson says two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was declared dead at a local hospital.

"A narcotics overdose is currently under investigation," police stated.

In an initial confirmation of the incident, police didn't specify which hotel they were called to.

Those who died won't be publicly identified until the Clark County coroner's office is able to notify their family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH