Drug overdose suspected in deaths of 3 people at downtown Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected narcotics overdose left three people dead in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a hotel room in the 200 block of Fremont Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson says two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was declared dead at a local hospital.

"A narcotics overdose is currently under investigation," police stated.

In an initial confirmation of the incident, police didn't specify which hotel they were called to.

Those who died won't be publicly identified until the Clark County coroner's office is able to notify their family.