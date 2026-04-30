Drug-detecting K9s brought to Pahrump Valley High School following student medical emergency

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) has shared information with Channel 13 regarding a drug-related incident at Pahrump Valley High School (PVHS) this week.

According to NCSO, a student at PVHS experienced a medical emergency on Apr. 27, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NCSO's investigation determined that the emergency was related to the use of a THC vape pen.

NCSO found and arrested "individuals involved in the distribution of narcotics near [the] school community," and seized a number of items, including numerous THC vape pens, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

On Apr. 30, NCSO's drug-detection K9s searched the school as part of their "ongoing, aggressive commitment to preventing illegal substances from entering [their] grounds."

"Our priority is the safety of every student who walks through our doors. We are working hand-in-hand with the Sheriff's Department to ensure that those who attempt to bring dangerous substances into our schools are held accountable. We will not waver in our mission to provide a secure, learning-focused environment." — Desiree Veloz, PVHS principal



Law enforcement encouraged parents to open discussions with their children about using unverified substances, as well as the dangers around vaping.