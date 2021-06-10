Watch
Key reservoir on Colorado River expected to match record low

Posted at 11:42 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 02:42:21-04

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — A key reservoir on the Colorado River is expected to match its record low level on Thursday.

The dropping surface elevation of Lake Mead along the Arizona-Nevada border is another sign of the drought's grip on the region.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the lake level is projected to continue falling until November, affecting recreation and hydropower efficiency.

Already, water users in Arizona and Nevada are prepared to get less water in 2022 from the Colorado River.

Millions of people in the U.S. West rely on the river that has been declining amid a prolonged drought and climate change.

