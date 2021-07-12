How much water would it take to get out of this drought?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s going to take much more than a monsoon to even break the surface of coming out of our current drought.

High elevation snowpacks are well below normal for much of the Western states and snowmelt is the number one driving force in keeping water reservoirs full.

Previously, Lake Mead reached historic lows with the ongoing threat of water shortages.

Most of our region's precipitation comes in the form of snow and when we experience snow droughts, there are devastating economic, environmental and social impacts.

As global and local temperatures rise, less of that precipitation drops in the form of snow and high winds can cause snow to evaporate.

The old saying of "Too much of a good thing can be bad" applies during the monsoon as on the surface substantial rainfall would be a good thing but too much rain doesn’t allow the surface to absorb it, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Climate models are predicting the occurrence of snow droughts to occur more frequently as the climate continues to change.

