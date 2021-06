LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says Lake Mead set a new record low for the 8th day in a row on Thursday.

The lake has fallen 143 feet since 2000 when it was last considered full. It is now at 36% capacity.

Experts say the lake is losing 6 feet each year just through evaporation.

25 million people rely on water from Lake Mead.

The falling water level also cut the electrical output of Hoover Dam by 25%.