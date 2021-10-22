Difficult decisions may loom after federal water supply update, experts warn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An update on our water supply indicates there might be some tough decisions looming.

A new federal forecast estimates there will be about 260 billion fewer gallons of water flowing into Lake Powell this year.

The reservoir in Arizona and Utah feeds one a bit closer to home, Lake Mead, which is a big source of our drinking water.

PREVIOUS: First-ever federal water shortage declaration for the Colorado River

The Bureau of Reclamation does this update every 10 years. At the moment, Lake Mead will still receive the same amount of water from Lake Powell next year, in 2022.

Still, experts warn, if Lake Powell's levels keep dropping then there will be difficult decisions to make.

SIMILAR STORIES:

Water is emerging as one of the biggest challenges in our future. Many of our challenges are tied to growth in the Las Vegas valley.

13 Action News is tackling the issue in a major way, dedicating our entire team of reporters and anchors to an ongoing series called Meadows to Metropolis. The series starts later this month.