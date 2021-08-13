Here are the top water users in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state of Nevada, along with several other states, are under exceptional drought conditions.

In Las Vegas, residents are under mandatory water restrictions.

The Las Vegas Water District has released a list of the highest residential water users for 2020 and here they are:

The top residential water user of 2020 was Spanish Gate Holdings, which used more than 12 million gallons of water. Spanish Gate Holdings is the official owner of a compound built by Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the sultan of Brunei.

READ ALL DROUGHT CRISIS STORIES

The list includes some of most well-known names in Las Vegas, including Lorenzo Fertitta, casino mogul Stephen Wynn, magician David Copperfield, Jerry Herbst, basketball player DeMarcus Cousins, Carlo Ferreira, lawyer Robert Eglet, Phyllis Binion, restaurant owner and filmmaker Nico Santucci, Golden Entertainment's Blake Sartini and Karen Goff.

LIST OF TOP RESIDENTIAL USERS

The biggest commercial users include several golf clubs (Angel Park, Red Rock and Southern Highlands GOlf CLub), casinos (Venetian, Wynn, Caesars Palace and Mandalay Bay), Canyon Gate Country Club, Summerlin North Community Association, and others.

LIST OF TOP COMMERCIAL USERS

The biggest users in the City of Henderson include Vegas.com founder Daniel Greenspun, Stephanie Landrum, Steven Weiss, Grace Ward, Bruce Woollen, Donna Jenkin, Lake Las Vegas, Rhonda Graff and boxer Michael Tyson.

DOWNLOAD LIST OF TOP HENDERSON USERS

Las Vegas gets 90% of its water from the Colorado River, which empties into Lake Mead. Lake Mead is currently at its lowest level in history. The other 10 percent of Southern Nevada's municipal water supply comes from groundwater, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

According to the Las Vegas Water District, Nevada is facing the first-ever mandatory reduction in its water supply;y next year.