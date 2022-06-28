LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Areas with a lot of pavement but not a lot of trees or grass can turn into an urban heat island. A pocket of land that retains heat because of increasing development.

Las Vegas is one of those areas but it’s hot sister city phoenix is combating these urban heat island effects through ‘cool corridors'. These cool corridors are roads sprayed with an environmentally friendly solution to make them a lighter color that absorbs less heat. Could Nevada look into this?

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom thinks so: "The fact that they are beyond the trial period and they’ve actually seen it work and ready to go forward tells us we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We can do this."

Phoenix implemented the program last year and so far their street transportation department has reported surface temperatures are between 10.2 and 12 degrees cooler than before.

Urban heat island effects can be felt all through Las Vegas and community members like Brenda think it could really help areas like the East Side, the Historic West Side and North Las Vegas where there isn’t a lot of cooling.

"Lake Mead and Lamb. If you think about that intersection it’s so dry, there’s no trees, there’s no grass. I know that they have to wait for the cooler temperatures," said Brenda Zamora with Make It Work Nevada.

Or people outside catching the bus or getting groceries.

"Oh my goodness that’s another thing. Just folks waiting for the bus. There’s sometimes no shade," explained Zamora.

And high summer energy bills.

"It can go up to about 500 dollars. I’ve heard those stories before," Zamora told us.

Bringing this technology to Nevada is something Commissioner Segerblom is looking into.

"I’m looking into planning a trip to phoenix to see it because it sounds perfect for my district," says Segerblom

The City of Las Vegas also said in a statement that they are looking into specialized pavement treatments to possibly lower temperatures but there are no plans as of right now.