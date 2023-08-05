'Dropicana' update brings relief to I-15 commuters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It seems like Las Vegas Valley residents have had the "Dropicana" blues for a while now, but starting today their daily commute may improve.

One additional lane on I-15 North between Hacienda and Tropicana has reopened, a relief to months of heavy congestion in the area.

The lane on the busiest stretch of freeway in Nevada has been closed as crews constructed the base of the north side of the incoming Tropicana bridge.

"Drivers are going to really start to notice us wrapping things up here about this time next year, so late summer of 2024," Justin Hopkins with the Nevada Department of Transportation tells us.

NDOT is running updates on the project on their I-15 Trop app and their I-15Trop.com page.