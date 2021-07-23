Drivers urged to travel safe on wet roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scattered storms are causing lots of damage and raising safety concerns on the roadways. The monsoon prompting road experts to alert drivers saying safety starts before you even turn on the engine.

“You want to make sure that you’re not breaking hard, turning sharply, and leave more room than you necessarily would between yourself and other vehicles,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Spokesperson.

Heavy rainfall pouring down on parts of Southern Nevada flooding busy intersections. At Sunset and Stephanie, cars drove through several inches of rain water, while pedestrians crossed streets where crosswalks were underwater.

Throughout the Valley, power lines and trees were snapped like twigs.

Over at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, debris was scattered on the baseball field. The fencing was torn down and the metal stadium seating was bent to the wind’s will.

“The damage that I’ve seen here today, is unlike anything that I’ve seen at this facility,” said Julian Ramos, Park & Recreation Manager. “Trees that have been here for 30 years were uprooted.”

It’s been a while since the Las Vegas Valley has experienced these kinds of storm systems. Scientists forecasting over the coming years we could see more showers like these across the region.

“As climate warms up due to CO2, it’s going to allow the air to hold more water vapor,” said Dr. Marty Ralph, Director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego. “And by common sense, if you have more water vapor in he air, there’s more chance to form heavier rain.”

