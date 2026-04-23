Driver hits LVMPD patrol vehicle during traffic stop, Metro investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police officer was taken to the hospital overnight after a driver crashed into her patrol vehicle in the west valley.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Sahara and Fort Apache, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro police told us the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the other driver slammed into her vehicle.

Paramedics took the officer to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking into whether the driver who hit her was impaired.

