Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in deadly west Las Vegas crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 22:40:06-04

UPDATE 7:32 P.M. Cheyenne Avenue at Grand Canyon Drive remains closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All lanes are blocked at this time. Use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A man has died at the hospital after being hit by a truck in west Las Vegas in what police suspect is a DUI crash.

The crash happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive around 5:30 p.m. Eastbound Cheyenne at Grand Canyon is closed while police investigate.

The man was initially transported to UMC Trauma in a life-threatening condition, police say. His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The truck driver has no reported injuries, according to police, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

