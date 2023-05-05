Driver arrested and charged with murder in connection to hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a November hit-and-run crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Nov. 23 around 3:25 a.m. near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Hallston Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believed he was walking in the eastbound bike lane on Lake Mead when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to police, they identified 20-year-old Ethan Chavez as the driver.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they believe Chavez intentionally struck the victim.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing a first degree murder charge.

Chavez is scheduled to be in court on Monday.