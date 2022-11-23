Driver sought after 23-year-old man's apparent hit-and-run death in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man was found dead in a residential area of Summerlin on Wednesday morning, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Police were alerted to the death at approximately 3:25 a.m. when the man's body was discovered in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Hallston Street in a residential area of the west Las Vegas valley.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the man was walking in the eastbound bike lane on Lake Mead when a vehicle struck him, "redirecting him into the surrounding landscaping." Emergency medical personnel determined he was beyond resuscitation.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The 23-year-old's death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2022.

Anyone with information that could help locate the driver should contact the Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

"Tips leading directly to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may results in a cash reward," police said.