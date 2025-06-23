Drive-by shooting investigation leads to officer-involved shooting, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGASN (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas.

It began around 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard, just west of Camino Al Norte, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were following up on a drive-by shooting investigation that happened early Sunday morning in the 5100 block of Hickman Avenue.

While there, officers saw two vehicles they believed were related to the investigation. As they followed the vehicles, people inside fired rounds toward police, hitting two LVMPD vehicles, authorities said.

WATCH | LVMPD releases details in 4th officer-involved shooting this year

An officer in one of the vehicles returned fire before the suspects fled the area.

As additional officers arrived to assist, both vehicles were located, and the occupants were detained.

Two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2025. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.