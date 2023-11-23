Downtown Container Park celebrating 10-year anniversary on Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Container Park is celebrating 10 years in downtown Las Vegas. In honor of their anniversary, they're hosting special discounts and live entertainment this weekend.

"It's an incredible achievement to celebrate 10 years in downtown Las Vegas," said Container Park General Manager James Gonzales. "Container Park's small business community has only continued to grow and evolve over the last decade and extending our Small Business Saturday celebration through to Sunday this year is a testament to the park's success."

The fun kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday. Container Park officials said every business at the park will 10% all weekend long. Oak & Ivy, Bin 702 and Downtown Terrace will also offer specialty cocktails for $10.

Officials said there will also be live entertainment scheduled for each day from musicians like Jonny Hazard, Angels and Outlaws, Sugatone, and Greyson. There will also be complimentary face painting, balloon art, and an appearance from magician Nicholas Creed.

Santa's sleigh will also make an appearance each day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to pose for photos and pick-up Christmas lists.