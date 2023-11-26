Downtown Container Park celebrates 10-year anniversary with live music, shopping deals, and Santa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Container Park is gearing up for a weekend of festivities to mark its 10th anniversary. The celebration will feature live music, exclusive shopping deals, and even a visit from Santa. This milestone event is not only a cause for celebration but also an opportunity to rally support for local businesses.

Marnie Stone, co-owner of the recently-opened American restaurant Bucketlist, expressed excitement about being part of the community.

"We opened on May 1st of this year, so we've only been here for a couple of months, but we are loving it here. It's amazing. It's been so much fun," she shared.

As the weekend approaches, Stone hopes for strong community support.

"We are just real people. We are just like a mom and a dad, and it's important that businesses like this continue because it gives a variety and it gives what America stands for – being able to own your own business," she emphasized.

Tom Cronan, a local resident, highlighted the significance of supporting small businesses.

"It's always good to support small businesses because those are the ones generating the most jobs, to me, and it was a perfect location for us to gather," he said.

Vasti Martinez, owner of Vasti Apparel, encouraged both locals and tourists to participate in the celebration and shop small.

"Come out and support small businesses because that always helps a small business owner and their business as it grows," she urged.

The weekend event promises perks for visitors, with a Container Park spokesperson stating, "We are really going to work with the number 10. Right? So we have over 10 hours of live entertainment starting at 11 am. Every business is going to be offering 10% off, and at Oak and Ivy, we are offering a specialty drink that is $10."

For Marnie Stone and other store owners, Container Park is more than just a business hub.

"Container Park is its a family so it's really awesome to be able to support that," Stone concluded.