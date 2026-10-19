Donnie Wahlberg confirms his flight skidded off Las Vegas airport runway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg says he was among the passengers aboard a plane that skidded off the runway and struck a fence at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday.

Although surely a scary situation, none of the eight people on the plane were hurt.

No one injured after plane skids off runway at Harry Reid International Airport

Wahlberg shared his experience on Instagram.

"Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes). Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful. All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok."

There were some delays as result due to runways 1R and 1L having to temporarily close for a follow-up investigation.

At the time of the incident, the Dassault Falcon 50 was headed to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.