No one injured after plane skids off runway at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No one was injured after a plane skidded off the runway and struck a fence Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson with the airport, the general aviation aircraft went off runway 1L around 11 a.m. and made contact with the perimeter fence.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Dassault Falcon 50 with eight people on board aborted takeoff and went off the runway. According to the FAA, the aircraft was headed to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

The airport said travelers may experience some delays as runways 1R and 1L will be closed for inspection. According to a social media post from the airport, the FAA has initiated a ground stop for the airport.

The FAA said departures to Harry Reid are delayed by an average of 70 minutes.

There are no known injuries at this time, according to the airport.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.