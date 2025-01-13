Donald Trump appoints Sam Brown to Veterans Affairs post

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Donald Trump has appointed Sam Brown to a new post.

Last week, Trump announced the Nevadan will serve as the next Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Sam is an American HERO, a Purple Heart recipient, and successful businessman from Nevada, who has devoted his life to serving America," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "He fearlessly proved his love for our country in the Army, while leading troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a Captain, helping our veterans get access to emergency medications. Sam will now continue his service to our great nation at the VA, where he will work tirelessly to ensure we put America's veterans first, and remember all who served."

Brown thanked Trump for his "leadership and trust" and said he "is grateful to accept this opportunity".

"I look forward to working with incoming Secretary Doug Collins, a true servant leader, to improve the VA and ensure all who have served are honored with the dignity they have earned," Brown said in a statement.

Brown was accepted to and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was promoted twice to the rank of captain and he deployed to Afghanistan.

In 2008, while checking a transportation route, he and his convoy came under fire from the Taliban. During the fight, his Humvee hit an improvised explosive device and was destroyed. Brown was doused with gasoline and badly burned, but survived thanks to his gunner, who pulled him out of the vehicle and doused the flames.

It took 30 surgeries over the course of several years for Brown to recover.

Trump endorsed Brown during the Senate race.

He called Brown a "fearless American patriot" with "true grit".

"The incredible thing about President Trump is he knows how to deliver and I'd say that having his endorsement is something that any candidate would want," Brown told Channel 13 in June. "I appreciate having the president's support and, if anything, having his support announced the way it was just helped bring even more attention to this race."

While Brown defeated Trump's former ambassador to Iceland, Dr. Jeff Gunter, and two former members of the Nevada Assembly in the primary, he ultimately lost the election to Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Rosen won with 47.8% of the votes, while Sam Brown lost with 46.4%.

Overall, Trump's ability to help other Republicans on the ticket was limited. As our Steve Sebelius reports, in Southern Nevada's congressional districts, all three Republican challengers lost: Mark Robertson in Congressional District 1, Drew Johnson in Congressional District 3 and former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in Congressional District 4 all fell short by margins ranging from 2.7 to eight percentage points.