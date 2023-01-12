DOL: 10 Las Vegas restaurants failed to pay over 100 employees overtime wages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $179,860 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of 10 Korean BBQ, sushi and hot pot restaurants in Las Vegas who failed to combine the hours of 121 employees when they worked at more than one location and did not pay workers overtime wages for the hours over 40 in a workweek.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found the owners, Sun K. Ma and Seung Na violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when they failed to pay overtime when required. Investigators determined they paid overtime to employees who worked over 40 hours at individual locations but incurred violations by not combining hours when employees also worked at one of their other restaurants.

“Restaurant employers who operate more than one location and hire workers to work at multiple sites must count the total weekly hours worked at all locations they own when calculating overtime pay,” explained Wage and Hour Division district director Higinio Ramos in Las Vegas. “People working for same employer at different locations should be aware that their wages due are based on the total weekly hours worked at all locations combined, and they are owed overtime for hours over 40 in a workweek.”

The investigation included the following 10 locations:



Establishment Address Establishment Address Captain 6 5416 Spring Mountain Road. #104 Neko 5115 Spring Mountain Road #117 Hwaro 5030 Spring Mountain Road. #3-5 Neko 2 5115 Spring Mountain Road #121 Hwaro 2 3650 Decatur Blvd. #24-25 Sakana 3949 S. Maryland Pkwy. Kogi 1263 Silverado Ranch Blvd. Mr. Shota 7435 S. Durango Drive #101 NaBe 4545 Spring Mountain Road #106 Umami 6640 Durango Blvd. #180

One of these restaurants mentioned was also featured on 13 Investigates Dirty Dining segment.

In fiscal year 2021, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $34.7 million for more than 29,000 workers in the food service industry. In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports near record numbers of job openings and workers in the accommodations and food services industry quitting their jobs.

The Wage and Hour Division encourages workers with questions about their employers’ pay practices to contact the agency. Calls can be answered confidentially and in more than 200 languages by the division’s professionals.

The Wage and Hour Division also protects workers against retaliationand has regulations that prohibit retaliation, harassment, intimidation, or adverse actions against employees who assert their worker rights. Learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the division and how to file an online complaint. Workers and employers with questions can contact the division’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243), regardless of where they are from.

