'Dogs, goats, sheep, chickens': Dead animal bodies keep getting dumped in the east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The issues at the Frenchman Mountain Trailhead on the east side of the valley have been ongoing for years.

Frenchman Mountain is a place people usually go to enjoy the outdoors, but lately some people have noticed another growing problem. People like Joyce Foreman, a volunteer from Paws Patrol LV — they help search, rescue and secure animals reported at large, missing or abandoned.

During a recent dog rescue at Frenchman, she noticed one dead animal after another.

"Overtime we have seen bones, this time there was way more than we ever seen before," Foreman said. "A lot of dogs, goats, sheep, chickens...numerous bodies of animals dumped in that area."

▶ Related What is the city doing to stop the animal-related issues in Las Vegas?

What is the city doing to stop the animal-related issues in Las Vegas?

I decided to see for myself and walked up and down Lake Mead Boulevard. I saw a lot of trash, but after looking closer, it was easy to spot several dead dogs — some with their collars still on. There were also some dead goats, limbs of animals and other carcasses I couldn't even identify.

Foreman told me she thinks Animal Control, Clark County or maybe the Bureau of Land Management should be doing more to address this problem.

Nearly a year ago, Channel 13 reported on another story about a push to protect the area.

▶ Watch Protecting Our Public Land: the push for national monument in east Las Vegas

Nevada organizations pushing for national monument in east Las Vegas

Two local nonprofits have been fighting for a national monument designation in east Las Vegas, including the area of the Frenchman Mountain Trailhead.

Bertha Gutierrez is the program director at Conservation Lands Foundation. She believes the designation would make a difference.

“That gives the agency more ability to do more with the area, to help with signage, help with clean up, help with law enforcement,” Gutierrez said.

Their petition is still collection signatures.

But national monument designation or not, Foreman thinks the community should do more to fight back against animal dumping.

"I do feel there needs to be some kind of camera footage so we can see who is doing this," Foreman said.

I have contacted Clark County to see if they respond to that area and the animal issues. I have yet to hear back.