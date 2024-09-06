Doctor explains what you need to know about new weight loss drugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chances are you or someone you know is taking one of the popular weight loss drugs we're hearing so much about — but how much do you really know about them?

I've been looking into how this weight loss trend is impacting people in our community.

I spoke with a Las Vegas man who told me medication was his only option to shed the pounds and get healthy, and I broke down the risks and what you need to know before starting any weight loss medication.

"I was basically a walking heart attack," said Damien Chambers, a Las Vegas resident who told me he's struggled with weight issues for years.

“As someone who is 5’7, my BMI was very high and I weighed in about 218 pounds,” he said.

Damien said his weight loss journey has been a personal rollercoaster with lots of ups and downs. From struggling with high cholesterol to a family history of heart disease, he said even with diet and exercise it wasn't enough.

“My weight had spiraled out of control," Damien said.

This led him to his last resort — weight loss medication.

From July 19 to Aug. 30, Damien went from 204 to 181. That's 23 pounds lost since he started his medication back in mid-July.

His weight loss journey is reflective of a larger trend. But now, the medications made for those under medical supervision are being sold online without a prescription and sometimes without proper oversight.

“If you are not a medical professional [it] could it be dangerous, I don’t know probably,” he said.

Damien goes to Dr. Raj Singh's office to get his medication. Dr. Singh said Damein is not alone.

In the last two years, Dr. Singh told me he's seen an overwhelming surge n patients seeking these drugs.

“We get like 10 or 15 calls every single day," Dr. Singh said.

What is the biggest concern when it comes to these weight loss medications?

“So I think the biggest one is, like, how easily they are available without a proper blood work or a proper exam," Dr. Singh said.

If you're thinking about taking these weight loss drugs, Dr. Singh said it is critical to check your heart, kidney, and liver function before starting these medications.

He's concerned though because he told me patients are buying these drugs online and can end up with fake pills or wrong dosages.

“There is a huge risk of developing gallstones if you are losing weight too rapidly, we have meds to help dissolve them," Dr. Singh said.

Blood clots can also be a side effect. Dr. Singh said doctors can help prevent them.

Is it better to have that extra medical background to help assist you during it all?

"A 100%. I think it is. You know? I mean, I've got got into this blindly. I did a little bit of research and in consultation, you know, with the doctors here," Damien said.

Damien's story may sound like yours, and while weight loss drugs can make a huge difference along with diet and exercise, they also come with risks you shouldn't overlook.

"For anyone coming into this, it's not like you can just take an injection and lose weight. That is a very small part of this whole process. I have worked very, very hard," Damien said.

Dr. Singh told me that if insurance doesn't cover the cost of the medications, then you could be looking at out-of-pocket costs ranging from $200 to $500 a month.

He also said if you're considering these treatments, then make sure you talk to your doctor first.