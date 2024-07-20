How a Vegas woman got insurance to pay for her Ozempic weight loss journey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Injectable weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are skyrocketing in popularity, but they aren't cheap and insurance often won't cover the cost.

However, there are ways to get covered by insurance, as long as people meet certain requirements, like having a high body mass index of 27 to 29.

Affordable weight loss drugs

"Some type of risk factor, whether it be diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, sleep apnea to put you at high risk for cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Elena Garcia with Concierge Wellness. "That's what we're trying to counteract the risk for increased risk for cardiovascular disease. If you have a BMI of 30, that may be enough to get that covered through your insurance."

Patricia Orozco was almost 300 pounds before she tried Mounjaro. She didn't like that drug and switched to Ozempic, which she says helped her lose 40 pounds... so far. With insurance, Orozco says she was able to get the drug for $75 for three months.

Insurance companies know people with a high body mass index are more likely to suffer from serious health problems like heart disease and stroke.

Patrick Siso / AP

KTNV's Tricia Kean sat down with Dr. Garcia to discuss the medications and insurance.

"You're saying that the risk factors of death outweigh the risk factors?" Kean asked.

"Medication in general? In general, if the patient comes in, is recognized as high risk for cardiovascular disease with the associated diseases I just discussed and with a certain BMI, I would have to say my opinion that they definitely outweigh any risks," Dr. Garcia said. "You just have to be aware of the side effects and know how to counteract them."

Drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Zepbound are helping patients achieve their weight loss goals.

Shutterstock

"You still got to combine it with exercise and eating well, right?" Dr. Garcia said. "But these medications can help curb your appetite, touch the receptors of appetite in the brain, slow digestion, make you feel fuller faster an for longer. They're very effective in weight loss."

Patients do report side effects like bloating and constipation. Be sure to consult a doctor before taking any weight loss drug.

