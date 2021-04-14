Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles warns of appointment scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning the public to avoid scams involving DMV appointments for sale.

Director Julie Butler says scammers have been booking DMV appointments and trying to sell them to others. Fraudulent offers have been spotted recently on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“Appointment scams haven’t been a huge problem in Nevada but we don’t want anyone to be taken advantage of,” Butler said. “We check every customer at the door to ensure they are the same person who booked the appointment.”

One confirmed victim attempted to use a purchased appointment at the North Decatur DMV office on April 13, and was turned away. The name on the appointment did not match the name on the identification presented.

The only way to set a legitimate appointment for the DMV offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno is on the department’s website at dmvnv.com . There is no charge.

Appointments are not transferable even among family members and friends. Customers who are unable to keep a DMV appointment should return to the website and cancel it.

